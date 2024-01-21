AIIMS Delhi reverses OPD closure decision for Ram Temple event on Jan 22

Backtracking from its earlier order, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday said that the outpatient department will remain open for patients with appointments on January 22. AIIMS Delhi had earlier issued a notice declaring that it would remain closed till 2.30pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple, barring critical and emergency services. AIIMS Delhi

“It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,” it said.

Similar notices were issued by other central government-run hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, sparking a huge outcry.

Opposition lawmakers hit out at the decision, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “desperation for cameras & PR” was being prioritised before people's lives.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that there are “literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment”.

“The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras & PR,” Gokhale said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in a social media post said, “Hello humans. Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22nd , and if you do schedule it for post 2pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram.”

She added, “…wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him. Hey Ram, Hey Ram!”

In a new office memorandum, AIIMS Delhi said, “In continuation with circular dated January 20 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care.”

All critical clinical care services shall remain operational, it added.

Reacting to the fresh notice, Chaturvedi said, “Where are all those trolling me since yesterday? Glad sense has prevailed and the hospitals are reversing the decision taken yesterday.”

“Tip to all those calling me bhagwan Shri Ram virodhi and Hindu virodhi : Go get some chullu bhar paani and learn what Bhagwan Shri Ram stood for,”