 AIIMS Raipur student dies after medicine overdose, police suspect suicide | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
AIIMS Raipur student dies after medicine overdose, police suspect suicide

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2024 06:36 PM IST

The student hailed from Bhuvneshwar district in Odisha and was undergoing treatment for depression and overdosed on his medicines, said police

Raipur: The dead body of a student pursuing medical studies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, was found in his hostel room, police said on Wednesday. 

(Representative Photo)

Police said the deceased identified as Ranjeet Bhoyar, 25, was an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) PG intern. 

Bhoyar hailed from Bhuvneshwar district in Odisha and was undergoing treatment for depression and overdosed on his medicines, said police. 

The incident came to light after Bhoyar’s friends on Tuesday went looking for him and found him lying on the floor unconscious in his room at the hostel, said police.

They informed the hostel warden, who then called the cops, said police, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the incident spot.

Police said that a case has been launched in this regard after the initial findings pointed towards death due to an overdose of medicines.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 0222754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290.

