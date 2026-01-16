AIMIM makes major gains in Maha civic polls, leads in Shambhaji Nagar, Malegaon

As the BJP-led Mahayuti is making big wins in the civic body elections across Maharashtra, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also put up an impressive performance with notable notable gains particularly in Muslim-dominated wards. The AIMIM is leading in 94 wards, as per TV reports at 6pm. Track updates on Maharashtra civic body poll results File photo of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi during a public meeting in support of party candidates ahead of the Maharashtra civic body elections, in Nagpur. (PTI)

The Owaisi-led party is leading with 33 seats in Sambhajinagar, 15 seats in Amravati, 20 in Malegaon, 14 in Nanded Waghala, 10 in Dhule, 2 in Jalna. AIMIM is, in fact, one of the key parties that cut into the Congress's traditional support base as the grand old party is staring at a collapse of its urban base in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The party was confident about its performance as national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Thursday after the exit polls said the AIMIM would achieve "great success" in the BMC polls.

“This is an exit poll, not an accurate poll, and whatever is being shown, this isn't the first time it's happened. It's happened many times before that something was shown in the poll, and in the end, it turned out to be something else. Tomorrow is the vote counting, so tomorrow the results will come out. By tomorrow evening, everything will be clear. Who won, who lost, everything will be known... We are confident that the people have blessed us with their votes... We will achieve great success,” Pathan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.