Home / India News / AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted

AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted

The plane, AirAsia flight (i5-632), was scheduled to fly from Ranchi to Mumbai.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 14:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The flight is scheduled to depart once the aircraft is cleared for operations.
         

An AirAsia flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take -off exercise at the Ranchi airport this morning, said the airline. This incident comes a day after a tragic plane crash in Kerala killed 18, including the two pilots.

“AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hrs, today, 8th August 2020,” stated an airline spokesperson.

The aircraft is currently being inspected. The flight is scheduled to depart once the aircraft is cleared for operations.

“AirAsia India prioritises the safety of our guests and crew and regrets the inconvenience caused on account of this delay,” said the spokesperson.

