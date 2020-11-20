e-paper
Air Chief takes sortie in indigenous Light Combat Helicopter

Air Chief takes sortie in indigenous Light Combat Helicopter

The aircraft took to the skies at 11.45 hours and remained airborne for an hour, HAL said in a release.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The Chief of Air Staff was accompanied by HALs Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd) S P John.
The Chief of Air Staff was accompanied by HALs Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd) S P John.
         

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday undertook his maiden flight in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) here.

The aircraft took to the skies at 11.45 hours and remained airborne for an hour, HAL said in a release.

The Chief of Air Staff was accompanied by HALs Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd) S P John.

“It was a very good sortie.I was able to look at the important flying characteristics and status of sensors already installed.

The LCH is a potent platform due to excellent D&D efforts and well supported flight test team,” the Air Chief said while thanking all stakeholders of the LCH project.

The IAF was keenly looking forward to the induction of the aircraft, he said.

“I am sure HAL will give required focus on productionisation at a fast pace,” he added.

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, thanked the Air Chief and said HAL was geared up for LCH productionisation to meet all the requirements of the Air Force, the release said.

