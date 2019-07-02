IAF plane’s fuel drop tank falls mid air during sortie in Tamil Nadu

The fuel drop tank of Indian Air Force’s LCA Tejas aircraft fell off mid-air during a routine sortie from the Sulur Air base near Coimbatore on Tuesday morning.

The aircraft landed safely after the incident. No damage was reported on ground.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

Last month, flight operations at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport were stopped for two hours after a detachable fuel tank attached to a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and sparking a fire.

