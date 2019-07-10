Today in New Delhi, India
Air France deplanes 26 passengers from its Delhi-Paris flight

The pilot and crew of Air France AF225 told passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:17 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Twenty-six passengers were asked to voluntarily deplane after a Paris-bound Air France flight suffered a “technical problem”.(ANI Photo)

Twenty-six passengers were asked to voluntarily deplane after a Paris-bound Air France flight suffered a “technical problem” at the New Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

It is not known if the deboarded passengers were flown out on the next flight to Paris, as is commonly done in such cases.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 10:17 IST

