Air India begins maiden operation of India's first Airbus A350

Air India commenced the maiden operation of India's first Airbus A350 on the Mumbai to Chennai route.



The newly introduced flight, AI 589, is scheduled to operate every day of the week except Tuesdays, departing Mumbai at 10.05 am and landing in Mumbai at 12.05 pm. Additionally, passengers will have the opportunity to experience the advanced features of the A350 on routes connecting Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the airline said in a statement. Air India’s A350-900 will have 316 seats in a three-class cabin configuration. (Air India)

Being the first airline in the country to integrate the Airbus A350 into its fleet, Air India said, “Initially, while the aircraft is deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes, passengers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai will have the opportunity to experience the unparalleled comfort and state-of-the-art technology of the A350 - part of the 470 new aircraft order that Air India placed less than a year ago,”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Furthermore, Air India outlined its future plans for the A350, indicating that the aircraft will eventually be utilised for long-haul flights to destinations across continents.

A350

The initial delivery of Air India's Airbus A350-900, bearing the registration VT-JRA, signifies the commencement of the airline's order for 20 such aircraft, with an additional five units slated for delivery by March 2024.

This delivery marks a significant milestone in Air India's comprehensive agreement with Airbus, encompassing firm orders for 250 new planes, including 20 A350-1000s.

On December 23, the inaugural Airbus A350-900 in Air India's fleet, VT-JRA, touched down at IGI Airport in Delhi after its journey from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France. The arrival of this aircraft marked Air India initiating the ambitious order for 470 new aircraft, with a planned delivery rate of one new plane every six days throughout 2024.

During the recent Wings India Global Aviation Summit held in Hyderabad, the A350 was showcased on static display, offering the public a first-hand look at the in-flight entertainment (IFE) system and distinctive amenities that will contribute to the passenger experience once the aircraft embarks on its international operations.

Features of A350-900 aircraft

-The A350-900 aircraft in Air India's fleet boasts a three-class cabin configuration, accommodating a total of 316 seats. This includes 28 private Business suites featuring full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats equipped with extra legroom and additional amenities, and a spacious Economy section with 264 seats.

-All seats throughout the aircraft are equipped with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and high-definition screens, promising passengers an exceptional flying experience. This cutting-edge system offers fresh content to enhance the onboard experience for Air India's guests.

-Powered by Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, these aircraft demonstrate a remarkable 20 per cent increase in fuel efficiency compared to similar models. This reduces fuel emissions and underscores Air India's commitment to sustainable operations.