News / India News / Air India begins commercial operations of country’s 1st A350 aircraft

Air India begins commercial operations of country’s 1st A350 aircraft

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 22, 2024 05:21 PM IST

The induction of the A350 in Air India’s fleet is a part of the airline’s 470 new aircraft order that it placed early last year

Air India on Monday began the commercial operations of its A350 aircraft after the flight took off for Chennai from the Mumbai airport.

The A350 is part of the 470 new aircraft order that Air India placed in February last year. (Reuters photo)
The A350 is part of the 470 new aircraft order that Air India placed in February last year.

“Flight AI 589 took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport today for Chennai, with a full-capacity load of passengers who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience the new Air India,” an airline spokesperson said.

The A350 is part of the 470 new aircraft order that Air India placed in February last year.

The aircraft will be later deployed for long-haul flights to destinations across continents.

This aircraft was inaugurated by the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday in the Wings India event held in Hyderabad.

Air India’s A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats namely 28 private business suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom and other amenities, and 264 spacious Economy seats.

“All seats on the aircraft feature the latest-generation in-flight entertainment system and HD screens to provide superior flying experience which will be offering an all-new content for our guests on board,” the spokesperson said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

