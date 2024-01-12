close_game
Boeing 777-9 to debut at Wings India air show in Hyderabad on Jan 16

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 12, 2024 02:50 PM IST

Boeing said that the 777-9 flight test airplane is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on January 16 and will be on static display from January 18 and 19

Boeing’s newest widebody aircraft 777-9 will be showcased at the Wings India air show in Hyderabad next week for the first time, the aircraft manufacturer said on Friday.

Boeing said that it will also showcase the 777X passenger interior in the air show. (File photo)
Boeing said that it will also showcase the 777X passenger interior in the air show. (File photo)

“Air India will receive 10 777-9s, as part of the carrier’s order placed in 2023, Boeing said,’’ a statement from Boeing read.

However, no timelines have been mentioned.

It added that the aircraft will be showcased in the Wings India Air show which will be held in Hyderabad in the coming week.

The Wings India is one of the Asia’s biggest civil aviation air show organised by the civil aviation ministry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Boeing said that the 777-9 flight test airplane is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on January 16 and will be on static display from January 18 and 19.

“Based on the most successful twin-aisle airplane ever, the 777, and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet,” a statement by Boeing read.

“Air India will receive 10 777-9s, as part of the carrier’s substantial order placed in 2023, aimed at bolstering its fleet strategy and meeting the growing demand for international air travel in the rapidly expanding South Asian market,” Boeing said.

The aircraft manufacturer said that it has booked more than 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger models and 777-8 Freighter.

“Our dedication to bolstering India’s civil aviation growth remains unwavering, providing efficient aircraft, top-notch services, and innovative solutions in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India said.

Boeing said that it will also showcase the 777X passenger interior in the air show.

