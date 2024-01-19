close_game
close_game
News / India News / Civil aviation minister Scindia inaugurates Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft

Civil aviation minister Scindia inaugurates Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2024 01:58 PM IST

Air India’s first A350, registered VT-JRA, is the first of Air India’s 20 Airbus A350-900 on order, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday officially inaugurated private carrier Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft.

Air India’s A350-900 will have 316 seats in a three-class cabin configuration. (Air India)
Air India’s A350-900 will have 316 seats in a three-class cabin configuration. (Air India)

Air India is the first airline in the country to acquire this wide-body aircraft from Airbus in its fleet.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Air India said, “Air India’s A350 will enter commercial service on 22 January 2024, initially operating domestically for crew familiarisation on flights to/from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.”

“The aircraft will be subsequently deployed on international routes by mid this year,” the airline spokesperson said.

Air India’s first A350, registered VT-JRA, is the first of Air India’s 20 Airbus A350-900 on order, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024. Air India’s firm orders for 250 new aircraft with Airbus include 20 A350-1000 as well.

Also Read: Air India under the Tatas has a long way to go to become a Maharajah again

Equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 delivers optimal performance, environmental benefits, and superior passenger comfort enabling long haul flights.

Air India’s A350-900 will have 316 seats in a three-class cabin configuration.

Business class aboard aircraft will feature 28 private suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, each boasting direct aisle access and sliding privacy doors.

The exclusive Premium Economy cabin on this aircraft will have 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration.

“All new amenity kits, refreshed bed linens, and the new chinaware and glassware will be seen on board Air India’s international flights from mid-2024, a vast majority of which will be operated by widebody aircraft, including A350s, B777s, and B787s. The rollout will begin when the A350 starts operating international commercial flights,” the airline concluded.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business News Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, and India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out