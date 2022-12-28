Home / India News / Air India Express releases Covid guidelines for passengers coming from UAE

Air India Express releases Covid guidelines for passengers coming from UAE

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 08:36 AM IST

Maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour such as complete immunisation, wearing masks and following physical distancing are some of the directions mentioned in the guidelines.

BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

Amid India's ramped up response against Covid-19, the national carrier Air India Express released a set of guidelines for its passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour such as complete immunisation, wearing masks and following physical distancing are some of the directions mentioned in the guidelines. These came in the wake of a renewed surge in Covid cases in many countries including China. It recommends that visitors from UAE should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and they should use masks and follow physical distancing during their travel and at all points of entry.

“All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country,” the carrier said on its official Twitter account.

The airline suggested passengers to self-monitor their health after their arrival and report to the nearest health facility if they find any symptoms. However, it didn't mention about random testing as announced by the Union ministry of civil aviation earlier that at least two percent of international passengers will undergo random sampling post arrival as a part of a precautionary measure.

The minister said in a statement earlier that passengers will be identified by airline and samples will be collected from them. Those being tested positive will be isolated and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

The guidelines also exempted children under the age of 12 from random testing. “However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol," it added.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier that the Centre has started random sampling of passengers at international airports arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States. ‘Guidelines for international arrivals’ was also released by Union ministry if health and family welfare.

(With agency inputs)

Story Saved
