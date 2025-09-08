Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Air India flight aborts landing at Delhi airport, lands safely in second attempt

PTI
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 10:42 pm IST

The flight AI 2910, which was operated with an A320-neo aircraft, had an unstabilised approach, due to which the landing had to be aborted initially.

An Air India flight from Mumbai aborted landing at the Delhi airport on Monday evening and went around before making a safe landing in the second attempt, according to sources.

The flight AI 2910, which was operated with an A320-neo aircraft, had an unstabilised approach due to which the landing had to be aborted initially, one of the sources said.

"The aircraft touched down, but took off and started flying again. The pilot announced that some landing parameters were not achieved, so the aircraft was doing a go-around. After the go-around, the aircraft landed back safely in Delhi," a passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI.

In a statement, Air India said the flight AI 2910 discontinued with landing and performed a routine go-around at Delhi airport as per standard protocols.

"The aircraft landed safely in its second attempt, and all passengers and crew have disembarked," the airline said.

The number of passengers onboard the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight was operated with an A320-neo aircraft, as per information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

