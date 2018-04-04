Air India flight grounded at Chicago airport due to technical glitch

Air India’s New Delhi-bound flight from Chicago has been grounded at the Chicago airport due to a technical glitch.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300, operating AI 126 (Chicago-New Delhi), which was scheduled to take off at 1:30pm (local time), is currently on ground due to a crack on the edge flap on one of the wings, an Air India source said.

“AI 126 of 3rd April ORD-DEL is grounded at ORD (Chicago O’Hare International Airport) due to technical reasons. Passengers will be accommodated on AI 126 OF 4th April,” the airline said in a tweet.

“The engineers during an inspection of the aircraft found a crack on the leading edge flap on the wing, resulting in the grounding of the aircraft at Chicago airport,” a source said.

