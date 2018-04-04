 Air India flight grounded at Chicago airport due to technical glitch | india news | Hindustan Times
Air India flight grounded at Chicago airport due to technical glitch

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 which was scheduled to take off at 1:30pm (local time), is currently on ground due to a crack on the edge flap on one of the wings, an Air India source said.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2018 10:05 IST
The Air India aircraft was scheduled to fly from Chicago to New Delhi on Tuesday.
The Air India aircraft was scheduled to fly from Chicago to New Delhi on Tuesday. (Mint File Photo)

Air India’s New Delhi-bound flight from Chicago has been grounded at the Chicago airport due to a technical glitch.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300, operating AI 126 (Chicago-New Delhi), which was scheduled to take off at 1:30pm (local time), is currently on ground due to a crack on the edge flap on one of the wings, an Air India source said.

“AI 126 of 3rd April ORD-DEL is grounded at ORD (Chicago O’Hare International Airport) due to technical reasons. Passengers will be accommodated on AI 126 OF 4th April,” the airline said in a tweet.

“The engineers during an inspection of the aircraft found a crack on the leading edge flap on the wing, resulting in the grounding of the aircraft at Chicago airport,” a source said.

Other details could not immediately be known.

