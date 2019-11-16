Air India flight introduced on Chandigarh-Kangra route

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:01 IST

Air India (AI) started a flight between Kangra and Chandigarh on Saturday. The flight took off from Gaggal airport at 8 am and landed in Chandigarh at 9.30 am. It was back at Gaggal at 10.55 am.

The fare for the distance, which has been fixed at Rs 17,12, is cheaper than the fare for Pawan Hans. The introduction of an AI flight on this route came as a blessing for patients in Chamba and Kangra regions, who had to earlier travel for over nine hours to reach Chandigarh.