Air India flight suffers bird-hit while flying to Pune, return journey to Delhi cancelled

Air India was forced to cancel its scheduled flight from Pune to Delhi on Friday after the aircraft suffered a bird hit on its inbound journey from the national capital. The hit was noticed after the plane landed safely in Pune, and was being prepared for a return journey to Delhi. Air India said the plane has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team.(Reuters File)

In an official statement, the airline said, “Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on 20 June 2025 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely at Pune. The aircraft has been grounded to carry out extensive checks.”

Air India extended its apologies to passengers affected by the disruption, calling the event “unforeseen” and emphasized that “the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

The airline has also offered full refunds or complimentary rescheduling for those who choose to defer their travel. In the meantime, alternative arrangements are being made to transport passengers to Delhi.

"Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority," their statement said.

Bird strikes, though common in aviation, can cause significant mechanical issues, often requiring in-depth inspection before the aircraft can be cleared for future flights. Authorities have not reported any injuries, and all passengers aboard the incoming flight landed safely.

Air India is still recovering from the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick Dreamliner crash that claimed 271 lives, including at least 30 on the ground. Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered comprehensive safety inspections across Air India's Boeing 787 fleet.

According to DGCA data, since the crash, 66 Dreamliner flights have been cancelled. On June 12 alone, six of the 50 Dreamliner-operated flights were grounded. The regulatory body confirmed that as of June 18, 24 of Air India’s 33 Dreamliners had undergone checks, with more aircraft scheduled for review in the coming days. Two jets are currently listed as AOG (Aircraft on Ground) in Delhi due to maintenance issues.