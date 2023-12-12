Air India ordered to pay 2 lakh to passengers. Here's why

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ordered Air India to compensate ₹2 lakh to four passengers for a 2003 flight delay. The consumers commission said the airline neglected its duty during cancellations or prolonged delays, failing to provide required services like hospitality, food, accommodation, and transport as per established protocols. Air India (REUTERS)

“Airlines is duty bound to take care of such stranded passengers, many of whom miss the connecting flights, especially when these connecting flights are by the same carrier, as is the present case,” NCDRC said in its order dated December 6.

It said in instances of flight cancellations or significant delays, passengers are entitled to necessary services like hospitality, food, accommodation, and transport as per established airline protocols.

Declaring Air India guilty of failing to fulfill these obligations, the commission increased the compensation to Rs. 1.75 lakhs (total for all four complainants) and granted a litigation cost of Rs. 25,000 to be paid by Air India to the complainants.

What is the case?

On December 13, 2003, the complainants purchased four individual air tickets for a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai, Chennai to Kolkata, and subsequently Kolkata to Dibrugarh, intending to return.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai flight faced delays, got diverted through Coimbatore, and arrived late at Chennai, causing the complainants to miss their connecting flight.

Despite the airline's assurance of a 6am flight from Bangalore to Kolkata, alternative arrangements were unexpectedly made at midnight, they alleged.

The passengers also complained of poor food provided at the accommodation arranged by the airline. Additionally, the connecting flight from Delhi to Dibrugarh didn't reach Kolkata, resulting in a prolonged ordeal without facilities. Eventually, the flight to Dibrugarh was cancelled, causing significant distress to the complainants.

They reached Dibrugarh a day late.

Despite the airline offering free tickets, the aggrieved complainants filed a case before the district forum.