Man suffers panic attack on Newark-Mumbai AI flight, tries to strangle wife

A business class passenger on a Newark-Mumbai Air India flight screamed and tried to strangle his wife while insisting on disembarking before the crew engaged and managed to sedate him after seeking the help of doctors on board. He demanded the pilots land the flight around three hours after the take-off from the Newark airport in New Jersey.

Pravin Tonsekar, a Mumbai businessman who was on the flight, said the passenger’s wife told them that her husband suffered an anxiety attack as had skipped his medication.

Tonsekar said the situation went out of control before the crew sought help from the doctors on board. “The man’s hands had to be held while giving him the injection. It was only after seven to eight hours later that we passengers could take rest,” he tweeted.

“He was screaming, hurling abuses, violent, and at multiple times tried to strangle his own wife who was short and frail. The crew engaged him and called a doctor and finally managed to sedate him keeping their cool throughout the 10-hour ordeal.”

He said the situation was brought under control thanks to the patience of the crew. Tonsekar said the crew bore the brunt and ensured no diversion and yet gave timely service without taking rest. “Air India must felicitate them and appreciate their handling!”

Air India responded to Tonsekar’s tweets and thanked him. “We are glad that our team assisted the passenger with keen dedication and care. Our crew team undergoes extensive training. We appreciate you recognizing the efforts.”

The flight landed safely as per schedule in Mumbai on Thursday. Air India did not respond to repeated attempts for comments.