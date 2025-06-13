Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Air India plane crash: Gujarat ATS recovers digital video recorder from debris

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2025 02:20 PM IST

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off on Thursday.

The Gujarat ATS on Friday recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.

People near the debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.(AP)
"It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon," an ATS personnel told ANI.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171), which carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into the complex of a medical college on Thursday afternoon. It had taken off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. 

One person survived the crash, while 241 on board were killed. Of the total passengers onboard, there were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals, apart from 12 crew members.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Air India plane crash: Gujarat ATS recovers digital video recorder from debris
