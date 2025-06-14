Air India plane flew Paris-Delhi, Delhi-Ahmedabad without issues before crash: Aviation ministry

The aviation ministry on Saturday held its first press briefing on the Ahmedabad plane crash, an incident in which an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft bound for London plummeted into a hostel building shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard and dozens others on ground. NSG, NDRF, Air Force, FSL, Fire rescue force, AAIB, DGCA, and CISF team members inspect the wreckage of the London-bound Air India flight which crashed on June 12 in Ahmedabad.(ANI Grab)

Secretary, civil aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha, said during the press briefing that the Air India B787-8 aircraft that crashed on Thursday had flown Paris-Delhi, and Delhi-Ahmedabad without any issues before the crash. Follow Ahmedabad plane crash news live updates

Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was present at the press briefing, said decoding of black box will provide in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash.

Investigators on Friday recovered a black box of the London-bound Air India plane from the rooftop of a medical college hostel it crashed into.

The Union civil aviation minister also said during the press briefing that India has very strict safety standards, adding that the incident made authorities feel there is a need to do an extended surveillance into the Boeing 787 Series.

"DGCA has also given an order to do the extended surveillance for the 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian aircraft fleet today. I believe that 8 have already been inspected and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done," the minister said.

The Air India plane was going from Ahmedabad to London on June 12 and crashed shortly after takeoff at around 1:40 pm. It was carrying 242 people, including some crew members.

While one passenger, a British citizen of Indian origin, miraculously survived the plane crash, all others died in the tragedy. The survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, was seated on 11A, a left-side window seat near an emergency exit in the economy section.

Of the 242 people onboard, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one was a Canadian national.