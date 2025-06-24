Air India to resume most flights to West Asia from Wednesday

New Delhi: A day after the West Asia and UAE airspace shut due to the turmoil in the region, Air India, which announced suspending operations until further notice on Monday night, said that it will resume most of the flights to and from the Gulf countries from Wednesday. Air India had announced suspending operations of flights to and from the Gulf countries until further notice on Monday night. (Representational image)

“As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June. Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times,..Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time. We will keep passengers informed of any updates and sincerely appreciate their understanding…” the spokesperson added.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, took to X and said, “The flight operations into, out of, and through the Gulf countries have stabilised and are operating as scheduled. However, as airspace over Iran remains restricted, some flights may take alternate routes, which could result in longer travel times. We recommend keeping a close watch on your flight status for the latest updates. Rest assured, we are here to assist you and ensure smooth facilitation throughout your journey. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust as we work to bring you safely to your destination.”

Not only the two, but airlines including Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpicJet had also informed its passengers of probable impact on their flight operations due to the airspace closure.

Air India Express had also announced temporarily suspending their flights on Monday.