e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Air strikes after Uri, Pulwama response to terrorism: Amit Shah

Speaking at the convocation at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, Shah also praised prime minister Narendra Modi for nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 04:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah seen during the review meeting on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), at Vigyan Bhawan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah seen during the review meeting on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), at Vigyan Bhawan.(Sonu Mehta/HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that air strikes after Uri and Pulwama terrorist attacks were in response to militants crossing Indian borders from Pakistan.

Speaking at the convocation at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, Shah also praised prime minister Narendra Modi for nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Coming to home state Gujarat for the first time after the Centre nullified Article 370 and 35(A) in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah, along with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani attended the 7th convocation of the university. Ambani is the president the private university. Even as global economy is going through an uncertain phase, Shah said, “India remains fastest growing economy with strong macroeconomic structure’’. He praised Ambani for bringing the university at world level in a short span of 12 years.

Ambani said, “Amitbhai – you are a true karmayogi and an iron man.” “Your energy and focus always amazes me. Gujarat – and now India— are blessed to have an inspiring leader like you,’’ he said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 04:10 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media CasePakistanDhyan ChandReliance Jio FiberSaaho Review
    don't miss