Aircraft engineer found dead in hotel in Gurugram

A 43-year-old man was found dead in a hotel in Sushant Lok-1 near HUDA City Centre metro station on Sunday. According to police, a preliminary probe suggested that he might have suffered a heart attack as he was found sitting close to the bed and there was no sign of struggle.

No external injuries were found on the body of Sanjeev Kumar Ramakrishnan, police said, adding that they are conducting inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure.

Police said Sanjeev Kumar Ramakrishnan of Telangana worked as a senior aircraft maintenance engineer with Interglobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo Airlines) in Hyderabad. He was on a training posting at the company’s training facility in Gurugram since April 21.

Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said they had received a call around 11.30am from Asian Suites about the incident. “A fellow colleague, who was also staying in the same hotel, tried to speak with him but did not succeed. The hotel staff informed the Sector 29 police station regarding the same following which a team reached the spot and broke open the door of the room,” Goyal said.

According to hotel authorities, Ramakrishnan had booked the room till June 15. “The kitchen staff tried to reach out to him for his breakfast, but he did not respond to internal calls and did not open the room,” said Ajay Pal Singh, manager of hotel.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert at Civil Hospital who conducted the post mortem, said he died of heart attack and there were no internal and external injuries on the body.

Police said that Ramakrishnan was unwell three days ago and had visited a hospital.

An official spokesperson of Indigo Airlines said, “We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate passing away of our colleague in Gurugram on June 2. We are fully cooperating with the concerned authorities in the on-going investigation and supporting the family of the deceased.”

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 02:33 IST