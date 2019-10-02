Airlines waive off cancellation charges on tickets to and from flood-hit Patna

india

Oct 02, 2019

All four airlines -- GoAir, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India -- which operate flights to and from Patna have extended waivers on cancellation and rescheduling charges of air tickets due to adverse weather conditions, water logging and floods in many parts of the state.

IndiGo and SpiceJet’s offer was valid for passengers travelling in and out of Patna till October 2, while the GoAir and Air India offer was till October 3.

GoAir was among the first of the four airlines to extend the offer, followed by IndiGo, Air India and Spice Jet.

GoAir tweeted from its handle, “#GoAlert: Due to the bad weather conditions and the unfavourable situation in Patna, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Patna. Reach out to us on Twitter, FB or call us at 18602100999.”

The IndiGo tweet read, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #Patna flood, we’re offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver (fare difference, if any, is applicable) to passengers to/from Patna till Oct 2, 2019. Stay safe and keep a tab on your flight status here.”

The SpiceJet tweet was on similar lines as IndiGo’s.

In its tweet, the Air India said, “#FlyAI: Due to inclement weather at Patna resulting in inconvenience to passengers #Air India has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges for travel from/to Patna for both dom (read domestic) & Int (international) flights for travel upto 3rd Oct, 19.”

All four airlines together operate 47 daily scheduled flights to Patna and an equal number of outbound flights from the city.

Meanwhile, Tata SIA Airlines Limited, which operates Vistara, announced the introduction of its flights between New Delhi and Patna from November 3.

Its flight would leave Delhi at 6.15 pm and reach Patna at 7.55 pm. On its return, it would leave Patna at 8.30 pm and reach Delhi at 10.20 pm.

Oct 02, 2019