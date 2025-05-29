PM Narendra Modi begins 4-state visit today. Sikkim is first stop. What’s on the agenda? Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day tour across four states, beginning with Sikkim on Thursday, May 29. Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. During the visit, he is scheduled to launch several key development projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day tour of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29-30(AFP)

Sikkim: Modi to inaugurate 500-bed hospital, passenger ropeway

The Prime Minister will be in on Thursday to take part in the event called “Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth”, marking 50 years of the state’s formation. The government has planned many activities celebrating Sikkim’s culture, nature, and history under the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim.”

Modi will also lay foundation stones and open several development projects in Sikkim, including a new 500-bed hospital in Namchi worth over ₹750 crore, a passenger ropeway in Gyalshing district, and a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok district, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

He will also release a commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

West Bengal: Modi to launch major city gas distribution project

Later today, around 2:15pm, the Prime Minister will travel to West Bengal to lay the foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

This project, costing more than ₹1,010 crore, aims to provide piped natural gas to over 2.5 lakh households and many businesses, along with 19 CNG stations for vehicles. The project is expected to bring clean fuel and create jobs in the region.

Bihar: PM to inaugurate Patna airport and other key developmental projects

On Thursday evening, around 5:45pm, the Prime Minister will head to Bihar where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna airport. Built at a cost of around ₹1,200 crore, the terminal can handle one crore passengers annually.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new civil enclave of Bihta airport near Patna, costing over ₹1,410 crore. Bihta is becoming an important education hub with institutions like IIT Patna and a planned NIT campus.

On May 30, at around 11 am in Karakat, Bihar, the Prime Minister will open and lay foundation stones for multiple projects worth over ₹48,520 crore. These include the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-II) in Aurangabad district, costing nearly ₹29,930 crore, the press release stated.

This power plant will provide energy security, support industrial growth, and create jobs in Bihar and eastern India.

Modi will also launch road projects to improve connectivity, including widening and upgrading highways such as Patna–Arrah–Sasaram (NH-119A), Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata (NH-319B), and others. A new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli will be built to boost trade and travel.

The Prime Minister will open the four-laning of the Patna–Gaya–Dobhi highway (NH-22) worth about ₹5,520 crore and a new rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj worth over ₹1,330 crore.

Uttar Pradesh: Modi to inaugurate major infrastructure and power projects

In the afternoon, at around 2:45pm on Friday, Modi will move to Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. There, he will open and start many projects worth about ₹20,900 crore.

These include the Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Rail Project, costing over ₹2,120 crore, which will add 14 stations, including five underground stops near important city areas.

According to the PMO release, Modi will open a 660 MW extension of the Panki Thermal Power Project ( ₹8,300 crore) and three 660 MW units of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project ( ₹9,330 crore). He will also start a 220 kV substation near the Yamuna expressway and inaugurate 132 kV substations at Greater Noida.

He will also open two rail over bridges in Kanpur that will ease traffic and help transport coal and oil to power plants.

For water management, Modi will inaugurate a new 40 million liters per day sewage treatment plant in Kanpur, promoting water reuse and conservation.

Road projects to improve industrial and defence corridor connectivity in Kanpur Nagar will also be started.

During the visit, Modi will distribute certificates and cheques to beneficiaries of social welfare schemes like PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojna and National Livelihood Mission.