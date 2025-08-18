Airtel, Jio, Vi networks crash in major Indian cities; outage sparks online meltdown

Mobile and broadband users in India faced disruptions on Monday as both Airtel, Jio and even Vodafone-Idea networks went down in several key cities, triggering a wave of reactions from frustrated users online. Ported from Jio to Airtel due to internet issues, but facing even bigger problems now, one user said.(REUTERS)

After Delhi, even Mumbai and Bengaluru, users reported call drops, no signal, and slow internet. Most users took to X to report their issues.

“Ported from Jio to Airtel due to internet issues, but facing even bigger problems now. Not able to use data while on calls & no proper response from customer care. Really disappointing!” one X user complained.

“The phone is not getting connected on all networks in Delhi. Is this problem happening only with me or with other people in Delhi or the country too?” another user wrote.

Airtel users in Gurugram also facing disruptions

“Voice service is down in Gurugram for last 30 mins, only internet is working, can't make outgoing or receive incoming What is happening??” an internet user posted on X an hour back.

“Services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious Please resolve this issue,” another user posted from NCR

Airtel responds

The network service tracking website Down Detector showed that the complaints about the Airtel network started around 3.30 pm and peaked about an hour later.

"We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," Airtel social media customer care handle Airtel Cares said.