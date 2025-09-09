Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Aishwarya Rai's appeal to Delhi HC: 'Restrain people from using my name, images'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 12:08 pm IST

The counsel representing Aishwarya Rai reportedly submitted before the court details of her images being used without authorisation.

Actor Aishwarya Rai on Tuesday appealed to the Delhi High Court to restrain people from using her name likeness, persona and images without authorisation. With this, the actor was reportedly seeking enforcement of her “personality rights”.

Aishwarya Rai in a Roberto Cavalli gown for 2014 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai in a Roberto Cavalli gown for 2014 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

According to a LiveLaw report, the counsel representing Rai submitted before the court details of her images being used without authorisation.

Advocate Sandeep Sethi, the actor's counsel, also made submissions about AI-generated content on the actor on social media.

"They are collecting money on the representation of my association. Screenshots on YouTube where images morphed, these are never images belonging to Aishwarya Rai. Neither she has authorised such images. All AI generated" the publication quoted him as saying.

The counsel also alleged that some of “completely unreal” intimate pictures of Aishwarya Rai are circulating, alleging some defendants were using the actor's picture to use coffee mugs.

"A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting my name and face. Her name and likeness is used to satisfy someone's sexual desires. Very unfortunate," he added.

Apart from this, the counsel also pointed out to Rai's pictures being used in wallpapers and on T-shirts being sold without authorisation.

After hearing the arguments, the Delhi High Court bench of Justice Tejas Karia orally hinted that he would pass an ad-interim order cautioning the defendants.

Aishwarya Rai's appeal to Delhi HC: 'Restrain people from using my name, images'
