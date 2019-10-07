e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Ajay Kumar Lallu replaces Raj Babbar as Congress UP chief

Ajay is the Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh and is a two-time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Ajay Lallu is the Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh and is a two-time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.
Ajay Lallu is the Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh and is a two-time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.(Twitter/@AjayLalluINC)
         

The Congress on Monday night appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as president of its Uttar Pradesh unit, replacing Raj Babbar, party sources said.

Ajay is the Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh and is a two-time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

He is considered close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is the party’s General Secretary (Incharge, Uttar Pradesh East).

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:40 IST

