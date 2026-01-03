Ajit Pawar's dig at BJP? NCP chief says ‘with those who once made allegations’ against him

After BJP's criticism of the criminal backgrounds of National Congress Party candidates in Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has responded by saying that he is with the same people who once levelled allegations against him. Pawar's comments have come after BJP's Murlidhar Mohol questioned why the NCP was fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds in Pune. (HT File Photo)

The criticisms were related to the NCP candidates contesting in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Without directly naming the BJP, Pawar said that he is part of the government, which once levelled allegations of an irrigation scam against him. “The people who made those allegations against me are they all with me today or not? " news agency PTI reported, quoting Pawar.

Talking about the criminal cases, Pawar questioned, “If a crime is registered against someone tomorrow, does that person become guilty even before the crime is proven?”

Also read: It’s a four-cornered contest for the Pune civic polls

He also said that allegations of worth ₹70,000 crore were made against him, referring to the allegations of financial irregularities in the state irrigation projects.

Pawar said, "I want to ask those who are questioning us, they should see who helped a person to abscond (a fugitive Criminal) and take out the record of the last 15 years, how many candidates with Criminal backgrounds have been filled by whom?" he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Maharashtra: 68 candidates from ruling parties win unopposed in local polls, Opposition cries foul

Pawar's comments have come after BJP's Murlidhar Mohol questioned why the NCP was fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds in Pune.

Earlier, Mohol questioned that on one hand, Ajit Pawar says crime in this city should be addressed, and on the other hand, “if you look at the list of candidates given by his side from East Pune to South and from there to North Pune, it clearly shows what kind of elements they have accommodated,” HT reported earlier.

This political face-off has come ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. While both parties are allies in the state government, they are contesting civic polls separately.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has reunited with Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, which is leading the Mahayuti alliance to go against each other.

(With inputs from ANI)