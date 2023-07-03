On Ajit Pawar's NCP coup, Uddhav Thackeray camp's warning for Eknath Shinde: ‘This is the reason why…’

In a warning to colleague-turned-rival Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut on Monday reiterated that Maharashtra will get a new chief minister in a few days. "Today, I am saying in front of the camera that the chief minister of Maharashtra is going to change. The 16 MLAs (Shiv Sena) with Eknath Shinde will be disqualified soon as per the Supreme Court's order. This is the reason why Ajit Pawar and others have been inducted," Raut told reporters, a day after NCP's Ajit Pawar and eight others joined the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde congratulates the newly sworn-in state deputy CM Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. (Eknath Shinde Twitter)

On Sunday, Raut had alleged that the BJP was breaking opposition parties, making and breaking governments and the people, who were accused of corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government -- "that means either those claims were wrong or the BJP like corruptors when they join their party..."

But chief minister Shinde ridiculed the opposition parties who "routinely predict" the fall of his government. "From day one, opposition parties have been predicting the fall of the state government. Now, they must be very disappointed. I wonder which astrologer is giving them such advice," he said.

Saamana claims Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Shinde

An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah has not only “muddied” politics of Maharashtra but also of the country.

“Ajit Pawar has a made a record of taking oath as deputy chief minister. This time the 'deal' is strong," it said. "Pawar has not gone there for the deputy CM's post. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs of the Sena would be disqualified soon and Pawar would be coronated,” it claimed.

This new development will not go down well with the people of the state. The state had no such political tradition and it will never be supported by the people, it said.

Ajit Pawar's somersault is actually dangerous for CM Shinde, the Marathi daily claimed.

It said when Shinde and other MLAs left the Shiv Sena in 2022, they blamed the party president and (then) chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for not controlling then finance minister Ajit Pawar who had taken immense control over fund disbursement and sanctioning work orders.

"The primary reason according to the rebel MLAs was ‘we left the Shiv Sena because of the NCP’," the editorial said.

What will they do now? During the swearing-in ceremony (of Ajit Pawar on Sunday), the expressions on their faces (of Shinde bloc members) made it evident that their future is dark, it claimed.

"Their so-called Hindutva is now over. The day is not very far when Shinde and his rebel colleagues will be disqualified, is the true meaning of Sunday's development,” the Marathi publication claimed.

"The (previous) Congress regime and the British rule were much better as one could fight with them on the street openly. Ajit Pawar has not taken the decision to support Shinde on any moral ground," it added.

The editorial also hit out at BJP leader and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, claiming he had said they will never join hands with the NCP, "the party of corrupts" and that Ajit Pawar was facing allegations in an irrigation scam worth ₹70,000 crore.

"This swearing-in has exposed the BJP's true face," it said.

Refusing to accept that Sunday's developments came as a surprise for everyone, the editorial claimed some people were already aware of this "earthquake".

“What happened to the Shiv Sena a year ago is now happening to the NCP. As NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, there will be a new day tomorrow,” the editorial said, adding it was not an earthquake but minor tremors.

In a day of dramatic developments in Maharashtra politics, Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago.

Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The NCP patriarch tried to put up a brave front after his 63-year-old nephew's stunning rebellion, as sources claimed that 36 of the 53 MLAs of the party were solidly backing the new deputy CM.

The rapidly unfolding developments came as a shocker for Sharad Pawar, even as sources said Ajit's rebellion was prompted by the NCP chief and his daughter Supriya Sule's presence at the recent conclave of opposition leaders in Patna.

Ajit Pawar says NCP became part of Sena-BJP govt for development

Addressing reporters after taking the oath, Ajit Pawar said NCP decided to become part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Maintaining that there was no split in NCP, Ajit Pawar said they would contest all future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

"All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government," he claimed.

Sharad Pawar said it was not the party's decision to go with BJP-Shiv Sena. He said the party leadership will take action against those who joined the state Cabinet.

(With inputs from PTI)

