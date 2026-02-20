Ajit Pawar plane crash: Initial report will be released by February 28, says aviation ministry

New Delhi: The ministry of civil aviation on Thursday said the preliminary report into the January 28 crash involving a Learjet 45 aircraft at Baramati will be released by February 28, as the investigation continues amid growing pressure from the Pawar family for transparency and accountability. Firefighters at the site after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing at Baramati in Pune district. (PTI FILE) (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed around 8.44am when the mid-sized jet, belonging to Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crashed during its second landing attempt at Baramati airport in Pune district.

The probe is being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, and ICAO Annex 13 Standards and Recommended Practices.

In its statement on Thursday, the ministry said, “The AAIB’s investigation is technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required. A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the occurrence, as per ICAO norms, and the final report will follow in due course.”

Also Read | Ajit Pawar's son Jay seeks detailed probe into 'possible serious lapses' in Baramati plane crash

The investigation has been under scrutiny. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on February 10 that the crash could be an act of sabotage. Rohit, a third-generation leader from the Pawar family—Ajit’s father and Rohit’s grandfather were siblings—raised questions regarding the maintenance practices of VSR Ventures. He is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, from which Ajit broke away in July 2023.

The AAIB on February 17 said it had sought “special support” to retrieve data from the cockpit voice recorder, which sustained thermal damage in the crash. The bureau said it required assistance from the recorder’s manufacturer, Honeywell, to decode the damaged CVR in accordance with ICAO provisions.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said: “The audit commenced on 4 February 2026 and is expected to conclude shortly. Findings will be reviewed and action will be taken in accordance with DGCA’s enforcement policy and procedures manual.”

The DGCA is also conducting special audits of other major non-scheduled operators and aerodromes engaged in VIP/VVIP operations, it added.