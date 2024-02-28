Ajmer Dargah demands action against man who made 'Shiva Temple' claim

Ajmer: The khadims of the Ajmer Dargah have demanded action against a man named Simran Gupta, the chief of an outfit called Hindu Shakti Dal, for allegedly calling Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti a rapist and a terrorist. The man had also allegedly claimed that the dargah's ‘Jannati Darwaja’ was built after demolishing a pre-existing Shiva Temple. Ajmer: Muslim devotees take part in a religious procession during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in January. (PTI file photo)

Sarwar Chishty, the president of a body of ‘khadims' of Ajmer Dargah, wrote a letter to Ajmer's SP demanding Gupta’s arrest over his objectionable comments.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chisty told PTI that the fringe organisation had made hate speech and objectionable remarks against the saint.

"It is very unfortunate and disgraceful that the members of fringe organisation ‘Hindu Shakti Dal’ deliberately, as per a well-planned criminal conspiracy, made a hate-speech filled with offensive remarks and extremely objectionable defamatory statements against Khawaja Gharib Nawaz within the premises of Ajmer Collectorate campus," he said.

Also read: Political parties should find solutions to Kashi, Mathura outside courts: Ajmer Dargah chief

He also said that the authorities didn't take any action against the members of the group. He also said that despite giving evidence, the man has not been arrested.

"There is a multi-fold rise in rumour mongering, twisted historical facts, misinformation, abusive, insulting and defamatory comments on Khawaja Gharib Nawaz, and Dargah Ajmer Sharif ‘khadims’ as well as the Muslim community. Shockingly, despite our written complaint along with documentary and electronic evidence, and multiple FIRs, no one has been arrested by police so far for curbing hate speech and maintaining social harmony and peace," he said.

He threatened the police with launching a protest if strict action is not taken against the man within a week.

Circle officer Dargah Gauri Shankar told PTI that two FIRs have been registered in connection with the statement of Simran Gupta made nearly a week ago and the matter is being investigated.

Gupta had recently submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding a survey of the dargah by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

This comes weeks after a court in Varanasi permitted the family of a Hindu priest to hold prayers in the cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The order came days after the ASI survey claimed that there was a pre-existing Hindu temple at the site of the mosque.

With inputs from PTI