A Mohali court has sought a report from Punjab's additional director general of police (prisons) after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, currently in Nabha Jail in judicial custody, sought change of his barracks. Bikram Singh Majithia is in Nabha jail in a disproportionate assets case.(X/@bsmajithia)

The ADGP's report, to be submitted by July 25, has to clarify whether the jail manual is being complied with, HT has reported.

Why Bikram Majithia wants separate cell in Nabha jail

Majithia's lawyer argued on Tuesday that, under the jail manual, Majithia qualifies for ‘orange category’ facilities and should be lodged separately from other inmates due to a security threat.

In a petition filed earlier this month, Majithia cited his Z-plus security cover and the perceived threats to his life, arguing that his current placement with other inmates compromised his safety.

He was not produced in court on Tuesday.

The prosecutors told the court that Majithia had not submitted any formal complaint about this to the jail superintendent. They also said adequate security measures were already in place. The court forwarded the state’s response to the ADGP (prisons) who has to submit a report by July 25.

The court also told the prosecution to provide copies of the grounds of his arrest and the jail manual to Majithia's advocate.

Majithia wants Mashobra house keys back; notice to state on bail

Majithia has sought regular bail and handover of keys of his house in Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh, too, which is currently sealed by the vigilance bureau.

The court issued notice to the state on the bail plea and will hear it next on July 25. The issue of house keys was deferred to August 2 for arguments.

Majithia, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 from his Amritsar residence, faces charges of having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.