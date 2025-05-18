Akhilesh promises objectionable comments on deputy CM will not happen again

After an alleged objectionable post targeting Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was posted on Samajwadi Party's official X handle, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he has taken assurance from his people that this will not happen again, and hoped that Pathak would as well stop making the kind of statements that triggered it. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that he would ensure his party workers would not make objectionable comments again.(HT_PRINT)

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister has asked Akhilesh to make his party workers read leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan and make them listen to Janeshwar Mishra's speeches, so that socialism is reflected in their behaviour.

In an X post in Hindi late on Saturday night, Akhilesh said, "Taking cognizance of the comment on UP deputy chief minister, we at the party level have asked explanation from those who lost their temper after being hurt by his extremely indecent comment on the 'DNA of socialists'. We have taken assurance from them that this will not happen again, but we hope that the kind of statements he makes continuously will also stop."

Akhilesh said those statement's may seem appropriate at Pathak's personal level, but they cannot be justified in any way "on the scale of dignity and decency."

"As a health minister, it is expected that you understand that talking dirty about someone's DNA is actually accusing not a person, but his lineage and origin going back to ages. As we are Yaduvanshis related to Lord Krishna, your attack on our DNA hurts us religiously," Akhilesh's post read.

Akhilesh requested Pathak not to forget his morality while doing politics.

"We know that your religious personality is not such that you would make malicious comments against Lord Krishna, but a normal innocent person can take your comment otherwise. Hence, you are requested not to forget your morality while doing politics and hurt sensitive religious sentiments knowingly or unknowingly," Yadav said.

The post asked Pathak to contemplate on the comment.

"I hope you apologise to the good person inside you. If you sit alone and objectively observe your behaviour, thoughts and personality of the past years, you will find that neither were there a deviation in your thoughts before, nor were your political aspirations such that you forget your ideals and lose your verbal balance," the post read.

Akhilesh further asked Pathak to "protect and maintain the purity of politics" and turn his "conscience towards the right direction by maintaining appropriate distance from negative politics."

Meanwhile, responding in an X post in Hindi, Pathak said, "Going by the words used by Samajwadi Party's media cell, it does not seem that this is still the party of Ram Manohar Lohia and Janeshwar Mishra. The so-called 'socialists' have forgotten George Saheb's words that camps should be organised and people should be educated."

He asked Akhilesh to make the Samajwadi Party members read Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan and make them listen to Pandit Janeshwar ji's speeches, "so that socialism is reflected in their behaviour and speech.

Pathak's post further said, "They do not know what socialism is. They have turned socialism into a laboratory of abuse, arrogance and low-grade comments. If this is their form while in Opposition, one can easily guess what they would have done while in power. It is also surprising that these Shishupals (cousin of Krishna killed by him) of the culture of arrogance, obscenity and anarchy even dare to take the name of Yogeshwar Krishna in their defence."

"O Yogeshwar Krishna, keep treating these Shishupals in the same way as the people of Uttar Pradesh have been doing for the last 10 years. This will be their fate," Pathak posted.

Meanwhile, another Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to X to say, "Parivarvadi samajwad ab poore tarah se lathaitavad mein badal chuka hai. (Dynastic socialism has now completely turned into a stick-weilding one.)"

An FIR was registered in Lucknow on Saturday following the alleged objectionable comment against Pathak was posted on Samajwadi Party's X handle.

President of BJP's Lucknow Mahanagar (city) unit Anand Dwivedi, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, alleged that the X post contained "extremely objectionable things against the deceased mother of the deputy chief minister, which shows Samajwadi Party's anti-women mentality."

The case was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of public peace), 353 (public mischief by spreading false information or rumours), 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the IT Act.