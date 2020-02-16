e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials

All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All 406 people, who were brought back from China’s Wuhan, at ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla, Delhi, Feb 16, 2020.
All 406 people, who were brought back from China’s Wuhan, at ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla, Delhi, Feb 16, 2020.(ANI / Twitter )
         

All 406 people, housed at quarantine facility in Delhi after being brought back from Wuhan in China, tested negative for coronavirus, PTI reported on Sunday.

They will be discharged in phased manner from Monday, the news agency reported officials as saying.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said three days ago on February 13 that the clinical samples of the 654 evacuees at Manesar and ITBP camps had been tested and all of them were found to be negative.

Harsh Vardhan had said that there were only three positive cases of Coronavirus in the country and all them were Kerala students who had gone to Wuhan, China for studies.

ALSO WATCH | Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Government had set up  Manesar and ITBP camps in January this year to quarantine Indian citizens arriving from China and those who were evacuated by special flights arranged by the government.

All the quarantined people were first monitored by a qualified team of doctors to watch for any signs of the infection and their samples were later tested to completely rule it out.

An expert team of ITBP and Safdurjang Hospital doctors were deployed at the camp.

Health ministry had earlier on February 6 announced that all the 510 samples tested by ICMR network laboratories were found to be negative.

tags
top news
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news