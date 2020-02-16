All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:41 IST

All 406 people, housed at quarantine facility in Delhi after being brought back from Wuhan in China, tested negative for coronavirus, PTI reported on Sunday.

They will be discharged in phased manner from Monday, the news agency reported officials as saying.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said three days ago on February 13 that the clinical samples of the 654 evacuees at Manesar and ITBP camps had been tested and all of them were found to be negative.

Harsh Vardhan had said that there were only three positive cases of Coronavirus in the country and all them were Kerala students who had gone to Wuhan, China for studies.

ALSO WATCH | Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Government had set up Manesar and ITBP camps in January this year to quarantine Indian citizens arriving from China and those who were evacuated by special flights arranged by the government.

All the quarantined people were first monitored by a qualified team of doctors to watch for any signs of the infection and their samples were later tested to completely rule it out.

An expert team of ITBP and Safdurjang Hospital doctors were deployed at the camp.

Health ministry had earlier on February 6 announced that all the 510 samples tested by ICMR network laboratories were found to be negative.