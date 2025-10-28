'All allies are..': What Tejashwi Yadav told HT on INDIA bloc's ‘friendly fight’ in Bihar election

Amid reports of bickering in the INDIA bloc, at least 11 assembly seats are set to witness a "friendly fight" in the Bihar assembly election 2025, where Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and CPI candidates will compete with each other. Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing a press conference at his residence in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ HT file)

However, Tejashwi Yadav, the coalition's chief ministerial candidate, claimed that the Opposition, which seeks to wrest power from and entrench the NDA, has moved past weeks of squabbling.

In an interview with Hindustan Times' Anirban Guha Roy, the RJD leader claimed that all the allies were united and there was no friction when asked about reports of internal conflict in the alliance.

The announcement of Tejashwi Yadav's name as the Opposition's CM face was made by Ashok Gehlot, the Congress's troubleshooter, who had flown down to diffuse tensions with allies, including the RJD, which has forced the INDIA bloc constituents into “friendly fights” in about a dozen assembly seats.

“See, friendly contests have happened in the past in many elections in Jharkhand and other states in a few seats among partners of any coalition. It happens. But we are trying to resolve certain tricky issues, and things are taking shape. All allies are united in this election. There is no friction,” Tejashwi told HT.

For the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, the RJD has announced 143 candidates, the Congress has named 60 candidates, the CPI announced nine names, CPI(M) four, CPI(ML) Liberation named 20, and VIP announced 15 nominees.