IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / All Assam Students' Union holds 11-hour dharna against JP Nadda's CAA announcement
Releasing the BJP manifesto for Assam election, JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by the Parliament and would be implemented in time.(PTI)
Releasing the BJP manifesto for Assam election, JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by the Parliament and would be implemented in time.(PTI)
india news

All Assam Students' Union holds 11-hour dharna against JP Nadda's CAA announcement

AASU held demonstrations in dozens of towns apart from capital Guwahati and in various sub-divisions of the state.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST

A day after BJP national president J P Nadda announced that Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a 11-hour dharna across Assam in protest against the law.

AASU held demonstrations in dozens of towns apart from capital Guwahati and in various sub-divisions of the state.

AASU general secretary Sankarjyoti Barua said, "J P Nadda yesterday insulted the sentiment of the Assamese people when he said CAA will be implemented. Even our chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is saying the same."The announcement to implement the CAA amidst the election season is "most unfortunate" for the Assamese society, its culture, language and identity, he added.

The three phase assembly poll in Assam will begin on Marvh 27. Nadda had made the statement while releasing the BJP manifesto for Assam here .

"Under no circumstance will we accept the burden of foreigners who came to Assam after 1971. We are for following the date set in the Assam Accord," AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath.

According to the Assam Accord names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 will be detected and deleted from the electoral roll and steps will be taken to deport them.

The objective of the CAA is to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

People of these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution in their respective countries will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but will be granted citizenship.

Releasing the BJP manifesto for Assam election, the party's national president J P Nadda had on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by the Parliament and would be implemented in time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all assam students union citizenship amendment act assam assembly election 2021 jp nadda + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP