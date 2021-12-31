e-paper
All calls from Jio to other networks in India to be free from Jan 1

The company announced that Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 14:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai.
Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that all off-net domestic voice calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from January 1, 2021. The company said in a statement that this has been done because interconnect usage charges (IUCs) for all domestic voice calls is coming to an end from Friday.

“Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The company announced that Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again.

“Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio,” it said.

As per the telecom regulator’s directions, ‘Bill and Keep’ regime is being implemented in the country from January 1, 2021, thereby ending IUC charges for all domestic voice calls, the statement read.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in September 2019 extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill and Keep regime beyond January 1. The Ambani-led firm Jio said it was left with no option but to start charging its customers for off-net voice calls at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge.

(With agency inputs)

