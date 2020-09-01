e-paper
Home / India News / All govt departments in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to function at 50% strength in Sept

All govt departments in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to function at 50% strength in Sept

All state government offices across Odisha will also remain closed on Saturdays, according to an order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, which has been taken in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:01 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhubaneswar
The officers and staff will have to remain available to tend to office work of urgent nature.
The officers and staff will have to remain available to tend to office work of urgent nature.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo. Representative image)
         

All state government departments and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent strength during September while ensuring that office work does not suffer.

However, the essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health services, municipal services, etc shall function in full strength, according to the order.

However, the essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health services, municipal services, etc shall function in full strength, according to the order.

The officers and staff will have to remain available to tend to office work of urgent nature.

The Centre had earlier issued Covid-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from today. The Centre has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones.

