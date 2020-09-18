All pubs should be closed down in districts, says Karnataka BJP chief

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:00 IST

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel wants all pubs in Dakshina Kannada district to be shut down, as the pub culture is ruining youngsters, the BJP state chief said. Mangalore, Bantwal, Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, Kadaba and Moodabidri talukas fall under Dakshina Kannada district.

Saying that he has already talked with the commissioner on this issues, the BJP chief said, “In our time, we stopped the operation of clubs. Pubs should also be shut down in the district. It is ruining youngsters. If the government doesn’t take any decision, I will inform the youth wing (party) to take appropriate action through court.”

The controversy over Karnataka’s pub and club culture goes back to 2009 when BS Yediyurappa was the chief minister and his government strongly opposed to the growing pub culture in districts surrounding Bengaluru at that time — in the aftermath of Mangalore pub attack. On January 24, 2009, Sri Ram Sena attacked a group of young crowd in a pub in Mangalore. Those who had been arrested were acquitted in 2018.