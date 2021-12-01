All steps taken to control pollution due to Central Vista construction: Centre tells SC

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the work on the new Parliament and Central Vista Redevelopment does not cause pollution as every measure has been taken to arrest the dust rising from these projects.

In an affidavit filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court, which is monitoring the air pollution levels due to dust and stubble burning in a petition filed by a minor, Aditya Dubey, the Centre said, “As far as the Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue site is concerned, it complies with construction and demolition (C&D) waste management rules and each and every condition which is put to ensure that it does not cause any pollution.”

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reached hazardous levels by Wednesday evening, recording an average of 374. The Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice of India (CJI) will take up the petition along with the affidavit on Thursday.

At the last hearing earlier this week, the Court had asked the government to take instructions on whether the Central Vista project or related construction work contributed to the air pollution in the Capital. This fact was brought to the top court’s notice by senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the petitioner. He wondered how Central Vista work was going on when the Supreme Court had re-imposed the ban on all construction activities in Delhi-NCR from November 24, with the exception of permitting non-polluting activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry.

The affidavit filed by Ravi Kumar Verma, Director, Central Vista in the ministry of housing and urban affairs said, “So far as construction of new Parliament building and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue is concerned, the respondent (Centre) has taken all measures as contemplated under C&D waste management rules which includes measures like use of anti-smog gun, mist spray system, use of dust suppressant like magnesium chloride, use of conveyor belt to transfer construction material, keeping all construction material in wet condition, etc.”

The Centre indicated that apart from the Central Vista and new Parliament projects, all remaining construction activities undertaken by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in Delhi and the national capital region have been stopped.

The commission for air quality management for NCR and adjoining areas, the statutory body monitoring pollution from all sources in Capital, had on November 16 passed a slew of directions, including a ban on all construction activities. But as the air quality improved in Delhi, the ban was lifted by the commission on November 21.

The top court was not impressed with ad hoc measures and directed the commission to carry out a detailed study by engaging expert agencies with domain knowledge in meteorological data and statistical modelling. The judges said, “The Commission must commission a scientific study of air quality based on available data of previous years bearing upon recorded levels of air pollution. The study must factor in seasonal variations and other relevant parameters.”

The Court was of the view that once a scientific model is available, factoring wind velocity as well as natural and man-made phenomena, “the graded response plan can be modulated to provide for measures being taken in advance, based on anticipated changes in air quality without waiting for the air quality to deteriorate.”

The Commission was asked to carry out this exercise within a month and report compliance to the Court. In the meantime, the top court directed the Centre and states in NCR to take appropriate steps to deal with the deteriorating pollution situation.