Nepal floods: TN ministers meet in Delhi to oversee rescue ops of those missing from state

As many as 83 pilgrims, mostly women, from Tamil Nadu and three from Puducherry remained unreachable in Nepal on Thursday, said Tamil Nadu minister A Rajmohan.

Tamil Nadu public works minister Aadhav Arjuna, school education minister Rajmohan, agriculture minister Vinoth, and minister for non-resident Tamils welfare Thennarasu met officials at the control room set up at the Tamil Nadu house in the capital to take stock of the ongoing measures.

The four-member Tamil Nadu ministerial team formed by chief minister C Joseph Vijay met in New Delhi on Friday to monitor the measures taken to bring back over 80 people from the state who remain stranded following the flash flood at the Nepal-China border on Wednesday.

Why did the Tamil Nadu government set up a control room regarding the Nepal floods?

Why did the Tamil Nadu government set up a control room regarding the Nepal floods?

How many Indian pilgrims remain untraceable in Nepal after the recent floods?

How many Indian pilgrims remain untraceable in Nepal after the recent floods?

What actions are Tamil Nadu ministers taking for the stranded individuals in Nepal following the floods?

What actions are Tamil Nadu ministers taking for the stranded individuals in Nepal following the floods?

At least 21 Tamil Nadu residents rescued so far from flood-affected areas have reached Kathmandu, the external affairs ministry (MEA) said.

The group of ministers discussed the help center’s functioning, details of calls received, information collection about affected individuals, and coordination with rescue agencies.

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In an announcement made in the state assembly on Thursday, Rajmohan said 106 pilgrims, including three from Puducherry, had gone to Nepal for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in multiple groups. “Currently, 86 of them could not be traced due to the flash floods in Nepal,” he said.

As many as 21 of them have been rescued and taken to safer locations near Kathmandu by the Army. However, the whereabouts of the remaining 86 was not known, the minister for school education A Rajmohan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

CM Vijay has instructed Ashish Kumar, the resident commissioner at Tamil Nadu House, to proceed to Kathmandu along with his team to oversee the relief and rescue measures in coordination with the Nepal authorities and facilitate the safe return of the survivors.

To aid the Tamils seeking assistance, the Tamil Nadu government has set up a 24/7 control room at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and people requiring assistance may contact the phone 92895 16712.

Overseas persons can give a missed call to +91 80 6900 9900 and can also contact +91 80 6900 9901, an official release said.