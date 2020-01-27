e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Allahabad HC seeks report on alleged atrocities on CAA protestors in UP

Allahabad HC seeks report on alleged atrocities on CAA protestors in UP

A two-judge bench passed the order on a bunch of petitions against police action on anti-CAA protestors.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:57 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
A police patrol in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor which was rocked by violence in December during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
A police patrol in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor which was rocked by violence in December during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.(HT Photo)
         

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh state government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in the state last month on February 17, the next date of hearing.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and justice Siddhartha Varma which passed the order on a bunch of petitions against police action on anti-CAA protestors, also directed the state government to ensure that family members of all those who died during the protests get the post-mortem report of the deceased.

The court further asked the state government to bring on record details of all those who got injured during the protest and medical aid, if any, provided to such injured.

The state government has also been asked to inform the court whether or not it verified media reports of police atrocities.

The petitioners had alleged that excessive force was used by the police on protestors resulting into several deaths and injuries. Police action was unjustified and in violation of fundamental rights of protestors, the petitioners alleged.

They also alleged that injured were not given proper medical aid and authorities were not providing post-mortem reports of those who died during agitation to their family members.

Additional advocate general Manish Goyal, appearing for state government, argued that no excessive force was used by the police and even police personnel were injured while trying to maintain law and order in the state.

More than 20 people died during violent protests against the new citizenship that law broke out across 15 districts of the state last month. Most of these deaths were due to bullet injuries.

tags
top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news