Allahabad HC seeks report on alleged atrocities on CAA protestors in UP

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:57 IST

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh state government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in the state last month on February 17, the next date of hearing.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and justice Siddhartha Varma which passed the order on a bunch of petitions against police action on anti-CAA protestors, also directed the state government to ensure that family members of all those who died during the protests get the post-mortem report of the deceased.

The court further asked the state government to bring on record details of all those who got injured during the protest and medical aid, if any, provided to such injured.

The state government has also been asked to inform the court whether or not it verified media reports of police atrocities.

The petitioners had alleged that excessive force was used by the police on protestors resulting into several deaths and injuries. Police action was unjustified and in violation of fundamental rights of protestors, the petitioners alleged.

They also alleged that injured were not given proper medical aid and authorities were not providing post-mortem reports of those who died during agitation to their family members.

Additional advocate general Manish Goyal, appearing for state government, argued that no excessive force was used by the police and even police personnel were injured while trying to maintain law and order in the state.

More than 20 people died during violent protests against the new citizenship that law broke out across 15 districts of the state last month. Most of these deaths were due to bullet injuries.