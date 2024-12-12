Menu Explore
Allegations levelled by Congress against VP Jagdeep Dhankar condemnable: JP Nadda

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Dec 12, 2024 12:31 PM IST

Nadda said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior leader and should know that the ruling of the Chairman is final and unquestionable

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda on Thursday said the allegations levelled against the Chairman and vice president Jagdeep Dhankar by the Congress party are condemnable.

Nadda attacked the Opposition leaders who have submitted a notice to bring a motion for removal of Dhankhar. (ANI photo)
Nadda attacked the Opposition leaders who have submitted a notice to bring a motion for removal of Dhankhar. (ANI photo)

Addressing media persons, Nadda said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior leader and should know that the ruling of the Chairman is final and unquestionable.

“To make such an accusation outside the House is condemnable. This is unfortunate,” he said.

Denying the Congress’s allegation that Opposition leaders are not allowed to speak in Parliament, Nadda said Kharge was given enough time to put forth his views.

“He was invited to the Chairman’s chamber several times, but he refused to go. This shows Congress does not want to cooperate and they have no faith in parliamentary procedure and want to bring anarchy,” Nadda said.

Also Read:Parliament Winter Session Live: Om Birla urges MPs to avoid personal comments in House

The BJP chief also accused Kharge of not showing respect to parliamentary process and said he did not attend Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings.

To be sure, Kharge’s presence is not required at the meetings to allocate time for bills and other legislative business.

“For Kharge to speak about parliamentary processes is farcical... Their leader Rahul Gandhi had filmed a lawmaker mimicking the chairman in the precinct of Parliament. It reminded me of what college goers do. Sonia Gandhi did not utter a word,” Nadda said.

Attacking the Opposition leaders who have submitted a notice to bring a motion for removal of Dhankhar, Nadda said, “There are several examples that show how they damaged democratic processes.”

“The issue is very clear, they want to deviate the issue from the questions being asked about Sonia Gandhi’s links to a foundation that is founded by George Soros, who wants to destabilise the Indian government,” he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
