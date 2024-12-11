Menu Explore
Rahul Gandhi meets LS Speaker Om Birla, requests to expunge remarks against him

BySnehashish Roy
Dec 11, 2024 03:29 PM IST

He expressed the desire to let Parliament have a debate on the Constitution as scheduled for December 13

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and requested him to expunge the derogatory comments against him made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs.

Gandhi said the BJP has been making "baseless" allegations against him to "distract" attention from the Adani issue. (ANI photo)
Gandhi said the BJP has been making “baseless” allegations against him to “distract” attention from the Adani issue. (ANI photo)

“I urged the Speaker to expunge the derogatory comments against me. The Speaker said he would examine the matter. They (BJP) make unreasonable accusations, but we have decided to let the House run irrespective of the kind of provocation they resort to,” Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament complex.

He expressed the desire to let Parliament have a debate on the Constitution as scheduled for December 13.

“Whatever provocation they do, we will allow them. But we will try and run the House. We would want that somehow the House functions. We want there should be a debate and discussion. We want that there should be a debate on the Constitution on December 13,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi offers Tricolour to Rajnath Singh urging BJP to run Parliament

The Congress MP’s response came amid an ongoing impasse in Parliament, where the government and the Opposition exchanged sharp accusations with regard to billionaires George Soros and Gautam Adani.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid a faceoff between the BJP-led central government and the Opposition over the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
