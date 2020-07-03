Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast

india

After videos of dead bodies being dumped in mass graves at Ballari, Davangere and Yadgir districts of Karnataka created an uproar leading to suspension of eight health department workers and an apology by chief minister B S Yediyurappa, similar incidents have been reported in Ballari district.

This time video clips of a Covid 19 suspect’s body lying in the rain and another of a Covid patient’s body being transported on a tri-cycle before being pushed into a grave, have surfaced.

Late on Wednesday, a Covid suspect died at the Taluk government hospital in Hospet. His body, while being transported for burial by health officials, was apparently left in the rain for some time before it was buried.

However, deputy commissioner of Ballari district S S Nakul claimed that complete SOPs were followed and the incident was being blown out of proportion.

“Since the hospital was not a Covid designated hospital, the staff handling the body took some time to wear PPEs to ensure protocols were followed, during when the body was left outside for about 15 minutes.” But locals claim that the dead body was left outside in heavy rain as those responsible for burial scurried for cover and left it in the open for nearly two hours.

In another incident, the body of a man, who died due to Covid, was ferried on a tri-cycle for burial at the graveyard close to the bus stop in Hospet. While officials were not available for comment, a district hospital official who did not want to be identified said, “There was opposition to the burial of the Covid patient’s body at the graveyard as there are houses nearby. So, to circumvent the opposition, we had to take the body inside on a tri-cycle after it was brought in a hearse to a nearby spot. This was only for the last leg of the journey.”

The actions of the health officials, though, has attracted considerable criticism about the manner in which dead bodies are being disposed of.