Alleged criminal caught after exchange of fire in Manesar

The Gurugram Police’s crime branch on Wednesday said it arrested a wanted alleged criminal after an exchange of fire near Sahrawan village along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Manesar on Tuesday night. Police said that a country-made semi-automatic pistol was seized from the spot. (Shutterstock)

Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram Police public relations officer, said the suspect, Kaushal, was on the run. Kaushal faces eight cases of murder, extortion, and kidnapping.

“The crime branch received an input about his movement via the Delhi-Jaipur expressway...a Manesar crime branch unit intercepted him near Sehrawan at about 8.45pm on Tuesday. The suspect immediately opened fire on the raiding team, after which they had to fire warning shots asking him to surrender,” he said.

Kumar said the suspect continued to open fire, targeting the police team, which was met with retaliation, in which he was shot and caught.

Police said that a country-made semi-automatic pistol, live and empty cartridges, and a motorcycle on which Kaushal was fleeing, were seized from the spot. In December 2021, Kaushal was nabbed after being shot in the leg while trying to flee after opening fire on police.