'Allow me to leave hospital': Wangchuk issues appeal, seeks to join Parliament march

Sonam Wangchuk on Monday asked Safdarjung Hospital to allow him to leave temporarily so he could join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament. The activist is on Day 23 of his indefinite hunger strike. Track the July 20 CJP march live here

Sonam Wangchuk asks Safdarjung Hospital to let him join 'Sansad Chalo' march. (Reuters/@Wangchuk66/X)

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In a handwritten letter addressed to authorities of Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said he was well and that his health parameters were normal.

"This is to state that I am feeling very fine today. My health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament – Sansad Chalo this morning," the letter read.

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{{^usCountry}} Wangchuk was removed from the protest site on July 18 and forcibly hospitalised by the Delhi Police. They cited his health issues and directions from the Delhi High Court. Wangchuk alleged that he was being held under "illegal detention" at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wangchuk was removed from the protest site on July 18 and forcibly hospitalised by the Delhi Police. They cited his health issues and directions from the Delhi High Court. Wangchuk alleged that he was being held under "illegal detention" at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonam Wangchuk health update

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Earlier in the day, Safdarjung Hospital, in a fresh health bulletin, said that his vital parameters were stable but his condition still needed close medical observation.

"Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. Mr Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the bulletin said.

Protest enters new phase

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 as part of the CJP's protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the examination system, including the NEET paper leak, and student suicides. The CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar began on June 20.

On Monday, the CJP began its planned 'Chalo Sansad' march ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session.

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The protest began despite Delhi Police denying permission and imposing prohibitory orders in parts of the national capital. According to police, around 8,000 protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in the morning.

ALSO READ | 'Blood parameters…': Safdarjung Hospital's update on Sonam Wangchuk's health

Several opposition leaders and public figures, including Chandrashekhar Azad, Mahua Moitra, Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, joined the protest.

In videos from the event, police were seen lathi-charging students at the protest site. Delhi Police claimed some protesters pelted stones.

Wangchuk sets conditions to end fast

Ahead of the march, Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike on July 20 if the Centre accepted responsibility for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if MPs assured him that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

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In a note from Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said he would also call off the fast if MPs and leaders from different political parties visited him in the hospital and gave the same assurance.

The letter ended with, "From the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and all communication are restricted."

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High Court to hear wife's appeal

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging a single judge's refusal to permit his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice, ANI reported.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia agreed to hear the matter at 2:30 pm after it was mentioned for urgent listing by senior advocate Akhil Sibal.