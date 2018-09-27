Alwar-based self-styled godman convicted for rape, sentenced to life

Falahari Maharaj, a self-styled godman from Alwar was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for raping a woman follower, about a year ago.

Additional district judge Rajendra Sharma found the 60-year-old godman guilty of rape and criminal intimidation after eight months of trial.

The judge sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape and two years of imprisonment for criminal intimidation, and slapped a fine of Rs 100,000, said additional public prosecutor Yogendra Singh Khatana.

The woman had lodged an FIR against the godman in Bilaspur on September 11, 2017. In her FIR, she alleged that the godman raped her in his ashram in Alwar on August 7, when she had gone to offer ~3,000 from her first stipend.

The prosecution produced 31 witnesses, 78 documents and 22 articles in the court, Khatana said.

The woman’s parents, who were present in the Alwar court during the verdict, said they were satisfied their daughter had got justice. “If the godman goes to high court, we will fight there, too, but won’t let him get away,” said the woman’s father.

The accused had got himself admitted to a private hospital last year to evade arrest.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 00:06 IST