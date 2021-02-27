Amarinder Singh announces ₹50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider killed in Leh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh from Punjab, who laid down his life in high altitude area of Batalik sector (Leh) along the Line of Control (LoC).
According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister, the Junior Commissioned officer is survived by his father, wife and two sons aged 11 and 13 years.
Extending his sympathies to the family of the deceased soldier, the Chief Minister said, "The state government would provide all possible help and support to the family of the deceased subedar."
The mortal remains of Subedar Parwinder will be reaching his native place in Jagraon on February 28 and the cremation would be held on the same day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ram temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Mumbai's Covid-19 spike linked to Mumbai locals? Here's what BMC data reveals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central govt should cut its tax on fuel, says Tamil Nadu govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making PM Modi's schemes flourish will be real tribute to saint Ravidas: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explosives scare near Ambani's house: Cops looking for other car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot attack Centre for 'stubborn stand' on farm laws
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot tried to present a united face ahead of the assembly bypolls in four seats in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder Singh announces ₹50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rooster kills owner with cockfight blade in Telangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha modifies home isolation order, logs 86 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: What is restricted where in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Comments against judges 'disturbing new trend': Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states report surge in daily new Covid-19 cases: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This is what one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will cost in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay High Court refuses to hear case after lawyer removes mask in courtroom
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was on February 22 hearing an appeal matter during which the appellant's advocate removed his mask in the courtroom contrary to guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox